DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 41.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $178.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.55. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.50 and a 12 month high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

