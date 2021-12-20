DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $78.21 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

