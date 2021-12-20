DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 1,806 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 233.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $104.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.44. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

