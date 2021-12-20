DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 299.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $1,979,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

