Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.37 on December 31st

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DDF opened at $11.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

