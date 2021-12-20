Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS DELCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16. Delic has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.04.

