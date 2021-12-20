Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

