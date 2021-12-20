Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $65.60. Approximately 12,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 561,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.34.

Get Denbury alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.