Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVO. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

