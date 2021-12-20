Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $74,191.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.