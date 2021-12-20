Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.78 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $12,012.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

