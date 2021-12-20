DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,607,910.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $555.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.76 and its 200 day moving average is $520.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 1,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

