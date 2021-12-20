dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $15.17 million and $452,216.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039822 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006804 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,866,165 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

