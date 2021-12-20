DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.