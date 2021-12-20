Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,164.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $813,582.92 and approximately $9,164.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00189178 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000807 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

