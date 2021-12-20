Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 413 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $170.11 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.31 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

