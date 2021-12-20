Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $547.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

