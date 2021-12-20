Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 235 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR stock opened at $171.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $174.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

