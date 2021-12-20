Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 667 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Medtronic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist reduced their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $100.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $100.26 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.