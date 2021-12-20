Dock Price Hits $0.0637 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Dock has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $47.14 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00371752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 868,178,388 coins and its circulating supply is 740,307,594 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

