Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.27. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

