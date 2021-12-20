DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of DKNG opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 13.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,240,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

