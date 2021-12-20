Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPMLF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Dundee Securities decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 33.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.