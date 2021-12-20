Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $50.54 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99.

