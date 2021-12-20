Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 111 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 74.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $20,879,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,054,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA opened at $294.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.47. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

