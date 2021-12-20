Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEIH opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.