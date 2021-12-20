Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.