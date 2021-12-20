Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $653,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $159.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average is $162.08. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,033 shares of company stock worth $31,371,771 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

