Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $114.14 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

