Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 738.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

