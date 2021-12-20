Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:DX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 2,340,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

