e-Money 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $223,267.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, e-Money has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001660 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $223,267.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.78 or 0.08378277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.06 or 1.00166161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.