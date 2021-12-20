Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.