EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $215.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,009. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $220.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

