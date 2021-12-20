EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 28.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP opened at $214.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $220.41.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.