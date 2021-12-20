Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

EOS stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

