Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.