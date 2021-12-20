Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,208,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.