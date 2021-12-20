Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

