Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) versus Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Edesa Biotech has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Edesa Biotech and Dyne Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Dyne Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech $330,000.00 229.37 -$6.36 million ($1.03) -5.54 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.44 million ($2.55) -4.92

Edesa Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Edesa Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech N/A -94.14% -75.39% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -29.91% -28.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. Edesa Biotech was founded on June 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

