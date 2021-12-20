Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.26.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

