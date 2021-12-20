Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 37.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,279. Edify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

