Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $175,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

