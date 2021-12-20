Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

