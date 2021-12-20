Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 105,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,272. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,886,927. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $9,391,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,214 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,522,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $358,803,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

