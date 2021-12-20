Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives $3.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.32. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

