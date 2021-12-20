Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $7.83 million and $141,322.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.74 or 0.08374887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.91 or 0.99886505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

