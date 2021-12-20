Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 16010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 83.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,056,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 22.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 160,827 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

