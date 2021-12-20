Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EERGF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Energean in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

EERGF remained flat at $$11.88 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Energean has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

