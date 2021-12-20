EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Buys £26,856.54 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu bought 149,203 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,856.54 ($35,491.66).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 1,497,037 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £284,437.03 ($375,891.41).

On Monday, November 22nd, Amjad Bseisu acquired 551,171 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £104,722.49 ($138,393.67).

Shares of LON:ENQ traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 17.38 ($0.23). 1,998,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,007. The firm has a market cap of £327.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. EnQuest PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENQ. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.52) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

